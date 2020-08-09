Sunday , August 9 2020
Covid-19 Image

Cheptegei off to Monaco, COVID-19 knocks out Kenyan ace

The Independent August 9, 2020 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

Janet Museveni hands Cheptegei the flag today. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Steeplechase king Conseslus Kipruto from Kenya will miss the Monaco Diamond League event that will mark the resumption of of world athletics after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately my covid-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can’t be part of the Monaco Diamond League on August 14th. I don’t have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape,” said Kipruto.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, one of several African runners aiming to mark the restart of athletics action with attempts at world records, tested negative hours before boarding a Uganda Airlines chartered flight to Nairobi Saturday, then another to Monaco ahead of the August 14 event. The race organisers of the Monaco event chartered the flights for the 10 Kenyan and 4 Ugandan athletes.

Cheptegei, together fellow world champion Halima Nakayi, Winnie Nannyondo and Samuel Kisa were flagged of by First Lady and Sports Minister Janet Museveni Saturday.

“Please take care to protect yourselves from COVID-19, remember that self discipline is a big factor in the fight against this virus. God be with you,” said Janet Museveni as she handed the atheletes the national flag.

Monaco is turning out to be a favourite for Cheptegei who just early this year broke the 5km road world record. He will go for the 5k track record in Friday night’s race.

14 August 2020 MONACO DL
19:40 Pole Vault Men
20:03 110m Hurdles Men
20:05 High Jump Women
20:12  800m Men
20:17 Triple Jump Women
20:19 5000m Women
20:42 400m Hurdles Men
20:50 100m Women
20:57 1500m Men
21:07 400m Women
21:13 5000m Men
21:32 200m Men
21:39 1000m Women
21:47 3000m Steeplechase Men

