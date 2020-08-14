Cheptegei breaks world 5k record

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | With an astonishing time of 12:35.36, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei today added the track 5,000m to the 5,000m road and 15km world records he holds.
World 10,000m world champion Cheptegei ran incredibly 11 consistent laps, closing in a time of 59.64 as he set the new record. He even had the time to stop his stop-watch as he crossed the finish line at the Monaco Diamond League race.
He breaks the 16-year-old record (12:37.35) formerly held by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele.
The only other Ugandan to have held a world record before was legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.
Evolution of the 5,000m record
|Time
|Athlete
|Date
|Location
|14:36.6
|Hannes Kolehmainen (FIN)
|1912-07-10
|Stockholm, Sweden
|14:35.4
|Paavo Nurmi (FIN)
|1922-09-12
|Stockholm, Sweden
|14:28.2
|Paavo Nurmi (FIN)
|1924-06-19
|Helsinki, Finland
|14:17.0
|Lauri Lehtinen (FIN)
|1932-06-19
|Helsinki, Finland
|14:08.8
|Taisto Mäki (FIN)
|1939-06-16
|Helsinki, Finland
|13:58.2
|Gunder Hägg (SWE)
|1942-09-20
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|13:57.2
|Emil Zátopek (TCH)
|1954-05-30
|Paris, France
|13:56.6
|Vladimir Kuts (URS)
|1954-08-29
|Bern, Switzerland
|13:51.6
|Chris Chataway (GBR)
|1954-10-13
|London, United Kingdom[
|13:51.2
|Vladimir Kuts (URS)
|1954-10-23
|Prague, Czechoslovakia
|13:50.8
|Sandor Iharos (HUN)
|1955-09-10
|Budapest, Hungary
|13:46.8
|Vladimir Kuts (URS)
|1955-09-18
|Belgrad, Yugoslavia
|13:40.6
|Sandor Iharos (HUN)
|1955-10-23
|Budapest, Hungary
|13:36.8
|Gordon Pirie (GBR)
|1956-06-19
|Bergen, Norway
|13:35.0
|Vladimir Kuts (URS)
|1957-10-13
|Rome, Italy
|13:34.8
|Ron Clarke (AUS)
|1965-01-16
|Hobart, Australia
|13:33.6
|Ron Clarke (AUS)
|1965-02-01
|Auckland, New Zealand
|13:25.8
|Ron Clarke (AUS)
|1965-06-04
|Compton, USA
|13:24.2
|Kipchoge Keino (KEN)
|1965-11-30
|Auckland, New Zealand
|13:16.6
|Ron Clarke (AUS)
|1966-07-05
|Stockholm, Sweden
|13:16.4
|Lasse Virén (FIN)
|1972-09-14
|Helsinki, Finland
|13:13.0
|Emiel Puttemans (BEL)
|1972-09-20
|Brussels, Belgium
|13:12.9
|Dick Quax (NZL)
|1977-07-05
|Stockholm, Sweden
|13:08.4
|Henry Rono (KEN)
|1978-04-08
|Berkeley, California, USA
|13:06.20
|Henry Rono (KEN)
|1981-09-13
|Knarvik, Norway
|13:00.41
|David Moorcroft (GBR)
|1982-07-07
|Oslo, Norway
|13:00.40
|Saïd Aouita (MAR)
|1985-07-22
|Oslo, Norway
|12:58.39
|Saïd Aouita (MAR)
|1987-07-27
|Rome, Italy
|12:56.96
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|1994-06-04
|Hengelo, Netherlands
|12:55.30
|Moses Kiptanui (KEN)
|1995-06-08
|Rome, Italy
|12:44.39
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|1995-08-16
|Zürich, Switzerland
|12:41.86
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|1997-08-13
|Zürich, Switzerland
|12:39.74
|Daniel Komen (KEN)
|1997-08-22
|Brussels, Belgium
|12:39.36
|Haile Gebrselassie (ETH)
|1998-06-13
|Helsinki, Finland
|12:37.35
|Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
|2004-05-31
|Hengelo, Netherlands
|12:35.36
|Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)
|2020-08-14
|Monaco