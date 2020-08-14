Saturday , August 15 2020
Cheptegei breaks world 5k record

The Independent August 14, 2020 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

A screen shot of Cheptegei in Monaco

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | With an astonishing time of 12:35.36, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei today added the track 5,000m to the 5,000m road and 15km world records he holds.

World 10,000m world champion Cheptegei ran incredibly 11 consistent laps, closing in a time of 59.64 as he set the new record. He even had the time to stop his stop-watch as he crossed the finish line at the Monaco Diamond League race.

He breaks the 16-year-old record (12:37.35) formerly held by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele.

The only other Ugandan to have held a world record before was legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.

Evolution of the 5,000m record

Time Athlete Date Location
14:36.6  Hannes Kolehmainen (FIN) 1912-07-10 Stockholm, Sweden
14:35.4  Paavo Nurmi (FIN) 1922-09-12 Stockholm, Sweden
14:28.2  Paavo Nurmi (FIN) 1924-06-19 Helsinki, Finland
14:17.0  Lauri Lehtinen (FIN) 1932-06-19 Helsinki, Finland
14:08.8  Taisto Mäki (FIN) 1939-06-16 Helsinki, Finland
13:58.2  Gunder Hägg (SWE) 1942-09-20 Gothenburg, Sweden
13:57.2  Emil Zátopek (TCH) 1954-05-30 Paris, France
13:56.6  Vladimir Kuts (URS) 1954-08-29 Bern, Switzerland
13:51.6  Chris Chataway (GBR) 1954-10-13 London, United Kingdom[
13:51.2  Vladimir Kuts (URS) 1954-10-23 Prague, Czechoslovakia
13:50.8  Sandor Iharos (HUN) 1955-09-10 Budapest, Hungary
13:46.8  Vladimir Kuts (URS) 1955-09-18 Belgrad, Yugoslavia
13:40.6  Sandor Iharos (HUN) 1955-10-23 Budapest, Hungary
13:36.8  Gordon Pirie (GBR) 1956-06-19 Bergen, Norway
13:35.0  Vladimir Kuts (URS) 1957-10-13 Rome, Italy
13:34.8  Ron Clarke (AUS) 1965-01-16 Hobart, Australia
13:33.6  Ron Clarke (AUS) 1965-02-01 Auckland, New Zealand
13:25.8  Ron Clarke (AUS) 1965-06-04 Compton, USA
13:24.2  Kipchoge Keino (KEN) 1965-11-30 Auckland, New Zealand
13:16.6  Ron Clarke (AUS) 1966-07-05 Stockholm, Sweden
13:16.4  Lasse Virén (FIN) 1972-09-14 Helsinki, Finland
13:13.0  Emiel Puttemans (BEL) 1972-09-20 Brussels, Belgium
13:12.9  Dick Quax (NZL) 1977-07-05 Stockholm, Sweden
13:08.4  Henry Rono (KEN) 1978-04-08 Berkeley, California, USA
13:06.20  Henry Rono (KEN) 1981-09-13 Knarvik, Norway
13:00.41  David Moorcroft (GBR) 1982-07-07 Oslo, Norway
13:00.40  Saïd Aouita (MAR) 1985-07-22 Oslo, Norway
12:58.39  Saïd Aouita (MAR) 1987-07-27 Rome, Italy
12:56.96  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 1994-06-04 Hengelo, Netherlands
12:55.30  Moses Kiptanui (KEN) 1995-06-08 Rome, Italy
12:44.39  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 1995-08-16 Zürich, Switzerland
12:41.86  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 1997-08-13 Zürich, Switzerland
12:39.74  Daniel Komen (KEN) 1997-08-22 Brussels, Belgium
12:39.36  Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) 1998-06-13 Helsinki, Finland
12:37.35  Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 2004-05-31 Hengelo, Netherlands
12:35.36  Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 2020-08-14 Monaco

 

 

