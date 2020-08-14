Cheptegei breaks world 5k record

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | With an astonishing time of 12:35.36, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei today added the track 5,000m to the 5,000m road and 15km world records he holds.

World 10,000m world champion Cheptegei ran incredibly 11 consistent laps, closing in a time of 59.64 as he set the new record. He even had the time to stop his stop-watch as he crossed the finish line at the Monaco Diamond League race.

He breaks the 16-year-old record (12:37.35) formerly held by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele.

The only other Ugandan to have held a world record before was legend John Akii Bua, world record holder in the 400m Hurdles in 1972.

Evolution of the 5,000m record

Time Athlete Date Location 14:36.6 FIN ) 1912-07-10 Stockholm, Sweden 14:35.4 FIN ) 1922-09-12 Stockholm, Sweden 14:28.2 FIN ) 1924-06-19 Helsinki, Finland 14:17.0 FIN ) 1932-06-19 Helsinki, Finland 14:08.8 FIN ) 1939-06-16 Helsinki, Finland 13:58.2 SWE ) 1942-09-20 Gothenburg, Sweden 13:57.2 TCH ) 1954-05-30 Paris, France 13:56.6 URS ) 1954-08-29 Bern, Switzerland 13:51.6 GBR ) 1954-10-13 London, United Kingdom[ 13:51.2 URS ) 1954-10-23 Prague, Czechoslovakia 13:50.8 HUN ) 1955-09-10 Budapest, Hungary 13:46.8 URS ) 1955-09-18 Belgrad, Yugoslavia 13:40.6 HUN ) 1955-10-23 Budapest, Hungary 13:36.8 GBR ) 1956-06-19 Bergen, Norway 13:35.0 URS ) 1957-10-13 Rome, Italy 13:34.8 AUS ) 1965-01-16 Hobart, Australia 13:33.6 AUS ) 1965-02-01 Auckland, New Zealand 13:25.8 AUS ) 1965-06-04 Compton, USA 13:24.2 KEN ) 1965-11-30 Auckland, New Zealand 13:16.6 AUS ) 1966-07-05 Stockholm, Sweden 13:16.4 FIN ) 1972-09-14 Helsinki, Finland 13:13.0 BEL ) 1972-09-20 Brussels, Belgium 13:12.9 NZL ) 1977-07-05 Stockholm, Sweden 13:08.4 KEN ) 1978-04-08 Berkeley, California, USA 13:06.20 KEN ) 1981-09-13 Knarvik, Norway 13:00.41 GBR ) 1982-07-07 Oslo, Norway 13:00.40 MAR ) 1985-07-22 Oslo, Norway 12:58.39 MAR ) 1987-07-27 Rome, Italy 12:56.96 ETH ) 1994-06-04 Hengelo, Netherlands 12:55.30 KEN ) 1995-06-08 Rome, Italy 12:44.39 ETH ) 1995-08-16 Zürich, Switzerland 12:41.86 ETH ) 1997-08-13 Zürich, Switzerland 12:39.74 KEN ) 1997-08-22 Brussels, Belgium 12:39.36 ETH ) 1998-06-13 Helsinki, Finland 12:37.35 ETH ) 2004-05-31 Hengelo, Netherlands 12:35.36 UGA ) 2020-08-14 Monaco