Chemutai secures bronze despite fall

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games jumped to three, with Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai recovering from a fall to secure bronze in the Steeplechase final Friday.

For 2,500 metres it was an impressive two-horse race between Kenya and Uganda for the gold medal, with both gapping the field within the first lap and running very fast splits. But a big fall from Ugandan Chemutai took her out of the race for gold, leaving Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech the runaway victor in a new games record of 9:15.68.

The highlight for the hosts was a staggering performance from Lizzie Bird to break her PB by around 2 seconds to run 9:17.79. She took full advantage of the slowing Ugandan post-fall and passed her with 200m to go.

POS TEAM G S B TOTAL 1 Australia 50 44 46 140 2 England 47 46 38 131 3 Canada 19 24 24 67 4 New Zealand 17 11 13 41 5 India 9 8 9 26 6 Scotland 8 8 19 35 7 South Africa 7 7 8 22 8 Nigeria 7 3 6 16 9 Wales 4 5 10 19 10 Malaysia 4 4 3 11 11 Jamaica 3 2 1 6 12 Kenya 2 3 4 9 13 Cyprus 2 2 4 8 14 Uganda 2 0 1 3 15 Northern Ireland 1 4 3 8 16 Singapore 1 3 1 5 17 Samoa 1 3 0 4