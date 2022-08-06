Chemutai secures bronze despite fall

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games jumped to three, with Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai recovering from a fall to secure bronze in the Steeplechase final Friday.
For 2,500 metres it was an impressive two-horse race between Kenya and Uganda for the gold medal, with both gapping the field within the first lap and running very fast splits. But a big fall from Ugandan Chemutai took her out of the race for gold, leaving Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech the runaway victor in a new games record of 9:15.68.
The highlight for the hosts was a staggering performance from Lizzie Bird to break her PB by around 2 seconds to run 9:17.79. She took full advantage of the slowing Ugandan post-fall and passed her with 200m to go.
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
G
|
S
|
B
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Australia
|50
|44
|46
|140
|
2
|England
|47
|46
|38
|131
|
3
|Canada
|19
|24
|24
|67
|
4
|New Zealand
|17
|11
|13
|41
|
5
|India
|9
|8
|9
|26
|
6
|Scotland
|8
|8
|19
|35
|
7
|South Africa
|7
|7
|8
|22
|
8
|Nigeria
|7
|3
|6
|16
|
9
|Wales
|4
|5
|10
|19
|
10
|Malaysia
|4
|4
|3
|11
|
11
|Jamaica
|3
|2
|1
|6
|
12
|Kenya
|2
|3
|4
|9
|
13
|Cyprus
|2
|2
|4
|8
|
14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
15
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|3
|8
|
16
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|
17
|Samoa
|1
|3
|0
|4