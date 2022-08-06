Saturday , August 6 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / NEWS / Chemutai secures bronze despite fall

Chemutai secures bronze despite fall

The Independent August 6, 2022 NEWS, SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

 

Chemutai in action. FILE PHOTO IOC MEDIA

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games jumped to three, with Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai recovering from a fall to secure bronze in the Steeplechase final Friday.

For 2,500 metres it was an impressive two-horse race between Kenya and Uganda for the gold medal, with both gapping the field within the first lap and running very fast splits. But a big fall from Ugandan Chemutai took her out of the race for gold, leaving Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech the runaway victor in a new games record of 9:15.68.

The highlight for the hosts was a staggering performance from Lizzie Bird to break her PB by around 2 seconds to run 9:17.79. She took full advantage of the slowing Ugandan post-fall and passed her with 200m to go.

POS
TEAM
G
S
B
TOTAL
1
 Australia FlagAustralia 50 44 46 140
2
 England FlagEngland 47 46 38 131
3
 Canada FlagCanada 19 24 24 67
4
 New Zealand FlagNew Zealand 17 11 13 41
5
 India FlagIndia 9 8 9 26
6
 Scotland FlagScotland 8 8 19 35
7
 South Africa FlagSouth Africa 7 7 8 22
8
 Nigeria FlagNigeria 7 3 6 16
9
 Wales FlagWales 4 5 10 19
10
 Malaysia FlagMalaysia 4 4 3 11
11
 Jamaica FlagJamaica 3 2 1 6
12
 Kenya FlagKenya 2 3 4 9
13
 Cyprus FlagCyprus 2 2 4 8
14
 Uganda FlagUganda 2 0 1 3
15
 Northern Ireland FlagNorthern Ireland 1 4 3 8
16
 Singapore FlagSingapore 1 3 1 5
17
 Samoa FlagSamoa 1 3 0 4

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved