Chemusto to miss World Championships after provisional suspension by AIU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s female middle-distance runner, Janat Chemusto, will miss the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after being provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to doping violations.

The AIU announced the suspension on their official website, stating that Chemusto tested positive for the prohibited substance Norandrosterone, violating Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the World Athletics Rules. Chemusto’s suspension is a significant setback for Team Uganda and the female middle-distance athletics team.

“Janat Chemusto from Uganda has been provisionally suspended for presence/use of a prohibited substance, “the statement reads in part. She had qualified for the World Championships and was expected to compete alongside her teammate Winnie Nanyondo, with hopes of securing a podium finish.

The President of the Uganda Athletics Federation, Dominic Otuchet, expressed disappointment over the doping result, emphasizing the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding it. “…we are so unfortunate about the shocking news from the athletics integrity unit in regard to Janat Chemusto’s news and we hope to investigate how it came about,” Otuchet said.

Benjamin Njia, the UAF National coach and vice president of technical, highlighted that Chemusto’s suspension comes at a critical time when Team Uganda is in the final stages of preparation for the Budapest event. “She is one of those athletes in 1500 meters where the podium finish is a possibility given the fact that her seasonal performance was impressive,” he stated.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the UAF secretary, urged athletes to be cautious about what they consume, especially during this crucial moment of preparation. “It is unfortunate, however, this sounds like a lesson to other athletes to respect the AIU guidelines for without adherence their future is at stake,” said Ayikoru on the phone.

She emphasized the importance of respecting the AIU guidelines to avoid jeopardizing their future in athletics. As of August 2023, the Athletics Integrity Unit has suspended thirteen athletes worldwide for using or having the presence of prohibited substances.

