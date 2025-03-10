Charlene Ruto visits Uganda’s Abja Farms, calls for greater youth participation in agriculture

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charlene Ruto, Kenya’s First Daughter, has visited Abja Farms in Myene, Oyam District, where she held discussions on climate-smart agriculture, youth empowerment, and economic sustainability.

Hosted by Jane Frances Acilo, Director of Abja Farms, the visit provided a platform to explore strategies for addressing climate challenges and enhancing agricultural innovation in the region.

Charlene Ruto emphasized the importance of patience in entrepreneurship. She encouraged youth and women in particular to challenge themselves by starting small scale projects in agriculture and agribusiness. Ruto highlighted that with commitment, resilience, and innovation, even small-scale ventures can grow into sustainable enterprises that drive economic transformation and enhance food security.

The visit also opened the door for future exchange programs, providing young people with opportunities to gain practical experience and expertise in climate-smart farming techniques.

Charlene Ruto reaffirmed the SMACHS Foundation’s commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives that contribute to climate resilience and food security in East Africa.

Top Oyam District leaders attended the event and commended Jane Frances Acilo and Abja Farms for their contributions to job creation, climate adaptation, and community development. They acknowledged the significant impact of agricultural entrepreneurship on improving livelihoods and fostering sustainable development in the region.

Host Jane Frances Acilo expressed her gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed her commitment to empowering young people and women through agriculture. She stressed the need for continued collaboration among government agencies, private sector players, and development organizations to enhance the effects of agribusiness in addressing climate change and unemployment.

“This visit marks an important step toward strengthening partnerships and creating more opportunities for young people in the agricultural sector. As stakeholders in sustainability and food security, there is a collective responsibility to support youth-driven and women-led initiatives that contribute to a greener and more resilient future,” she said.