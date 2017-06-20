Chaos at City Hall meeting over KCCA Amendment Bill 2015

Council meeting over KCCA Amendment Bill 2015 hits deadlock, sitting deferred

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was on Monday forced to adjourn proceedings of the Kampala Capital City Autority (KCCA) council meeting following disagreements on the proposed KCCA Amendment bill 2015.

This after members raised objections to certain clauses in the bill that Lukwago says are intended to disenfranchise the people of Kampala from electing their political head.

According to the bill presented to the KCCA council by State Minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya Bugembe, among the changes proposed are emoluments of authority councilors will increase by 20% and urban division councilors by 30% . It also gives divisions powers to be functional.

Lukwago objects to 30% pay increases

While Lord Mayor Lukwago argued that the increases are meant to bribe councilors to support the bill which removes discretionary powers from the authority, several division and KCCA councilors disagreed, saying the new provision will give division powers to address the concerns of their electorate like garbage collection.

“These councillors are being hoodwinked with a 30% increment. They are being deceived like kids who are given sweets. I want them to have their powers but they should not be used by Betty Kamya and Namugamwanya(Kcca ministers),”said Lukwago.

Division councilors turned rowdy when the debate on the bill started on the floor and kept heckling the speakers who were discussing the devolution of power to divisions and salary increments

The disruption started after Namugwanya presented the contentious bill to a packed council meeting at City Hall.

She suggested a 30% salary increment for urban councillors and a 20% increment for the Lord Mayor, division mayors and their deputies. Namugwanya said councilors have persistently been demanding for a pay raise.