CHAN: Kenya slapped with 50,000 USD fine for security breaches

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on Wednesday fined Kenya 50,000 U.S. dollars following multiple safety and security breaches during their African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group A match against Morocco on Aug. 10.

The fine comes a day after the continental governing body announced that Kenya, the co-hosts would play their next match against Zambia on Sunday with a reduced capacity of 27,000 down from 48,000 allowed at the Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani Stadium.

“Kenya was warned that continued failure to meet CAF safety and security requirements may lead to the relocation of Kenya’s national team matches to an alternative venue. Kenya was advised to increase security measures by deploying sufficient personnel within the perimeter of the stadium as well as adhering to the road closures on match days,” CAF said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Last week, Kenya which is co-hosting the CHAN alongside East African neighbors Tanzania and Uganda was also fined close to 20,000 dollars for security breaches during their opening match against the D.R. Congo at the same venue.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars won both games by 1-0 as they defied the odds to beat the D.R. Congo and Morocco – both two time winners of the tournament – on their CHAN debut.

At the same time, the CAF Disciplinary Board has also fined the Royal Moroccan Federation 5,000 dollars after finding the Atlas Lions players guilty of improper conduct following their stunning loss to the co-hosts.

However, 2,500 dollars of the fine is suspended on condition that no similar offence is committed during the remainder of CHAN 2024 according to the governing body.

Kenya held on for a famous victory despite playing the entire second half with 10-men in a result that left the fancied North Africans at the risk of early elimination.

The fines are to be paid within 60 days of notification of this decision, the CAF said. ■