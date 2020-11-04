Champions League roundup: Madrid beat Inter, Liverpool, Gladbach and Bayern win big

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There were big wins, hat-tricks and drama aplenty on the opening night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter

Rodrygo came off the bench to rubber-stamp Madrid’s first victory of the campaign. The hosts appeared comfortable courtesy of Karim Benzema’s opener and a Sergio Ramos header, only for Inter to hit back via Lautaro Martínez’s neat finish. Ivan Perišić then levelled midway through the second period, but the home side were not to be denied.

Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos

Goals by Ferrán Torres, Gabriel Jesus and João Cancelo helped City continue their perfect start. The Spanish international fired in after a lovely move as City dominated the first half, but it was a different story after the break. However, Olympiacos struggled to create a chance of note before Jesus clinched it with a superb late finish and Cancelo curled in a third.

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Diogo Jota bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool made it three wins from three with a devastating display in Bergamo. The in-form Portugal forward put the visitors two up in the first half, then added the last of three goals in eight second-half minutes – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané with the others – to wrap up a handsome victory.

Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

Late goals from Leroy Sané, Robert Lewandowski – his second – and Lucas Hernández completed Bayern’s cruise against Salzburg. The tie seemed to tilt in the hosts’ favour when Masaya Okugawa coolly slotted in for 2-2 minutes after coming off the bench in the second half. However, the European champions found four more goals to secure a sizeable triumph.