Champions League preview: Atalanta await shaky Liverpool

Tuesday 3 November

20:55: Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid

20:55: Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Monchengladbach

23:00: RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich

23:00: Real Madrid v Internazionale

23:00: Manchester City v Olympiakos

23:00: Porto v Olympique Marseille

23:00: Midtjylland v Ajax

23:00: Atalanta v Liverpool

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tuesday 3 November features two potential thrillers in the night kick-offs, with Atalanta at home to Liverpool and Real Madrid facing Internazionale in the Spanish capital.

The Atalanta-Liverpool game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is a meeting of two of the most attacking teams in Europe and will feature some brilliant forward players, including the likes of Papu Gomez, Josip Illicic, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Gomez in particular has been in fine form for La Dea and will be man the Reds must keep a close eye on. “Papu is a great champion, he has reached an incredible value,” Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said. “He could play in any team in Europe. He could play for Inter or Juve too. This year he can also play in the middle and give us a hand even in defence. But he’s best when he attacks.”

Real Madrid had a nightmare home game against Dynamo Kyiv in their group opener (which ended in a 3-2 loss) in October and far better performance at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano will be expected this time around, though the threat of Internazionale is not one manager Zinedine Zidane can afford to underestimate.

“Its a bad feeling [that we have after the result], of course,” Zidane said after Madrid lost their opening Champions League game at home for the first time ever. It ended up being a mix of everything. We made a mistake leading up to the first goal and afterwards the truth is that we were missing a bit of confidence, a bit of action, a bit of everything.”

Wednesday 4 November sees Manchester United face a testing trip to Turkey to face Super Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir, while compatriot side Chelsea will host Rennes – a match which could see the Blues’ Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy come up against his former employers.

Heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus will back themselves to win at home to Dynamo Kyiv and away to Ferencvaros respectively, while RB Leipzig will look for revenge over Paris Saint-Germain when the teams meet in Germany – the Ligue 1 side won 3-0 (with goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat) when the teams met in the semifinal of last season’s Champions League.

Wednesday 4 November

20:55: Zenit St Petersburg v Lazio

20:55: Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United

23:00: Sevilla v Krasnodar

23:00: Chelsea v Rennes

23:00: Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

23:00: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv

23:00: Ferencvaros v Juventus

23:00: RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain