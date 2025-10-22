CFO AWARDS: Double win for PostBank’s CFO Peter Ssenyange 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda’s Chief Financial Officer, Peter Ssenyange has picked up double accolades at the just-concluded annual Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Awards. Ssenyange received two accolades, including the CFO of the Year and the Sustainability Award at the event which seeks to celebrate exceptional leaders in the finance industry, as well as inspire, connect, and elevate the standards of financial excellence in Uganda.

Commenting on the achievement, Ssenyange said, “The theme for this year’s awards was an invitation to not only be leaders and create an impact and legacy, but also a reflection of the crucial role we each play in our organizations as finance is a key segment of any entity.”

He added that, “This win is a culmination of a great team at the Bank, support from management and the strategic plans laid forth to create sustainable impact to both our staff customers and shareholders.”

Ssenyange’s 5-year journey at PostBank which is rebranding to Pearl Bank has seen the Bank’s performance soar with a positive trajectory of a 20% increase in income to Shs. 248 billion, deposits growing 25% to Shs. 990 billion, and a 19% rise in the loan book to Shs. 719 billion in 2024.

The keynote speaker, NSSF MD Patrick Ayota urged CFOs to create tangible impact which ultimately will create impact for their teams and organizations.

He said, “No other office in an organization sits at the pinnacle of an organization than finance, hence there is going to be a need to be accountable in creating more impact because you are sitting on top of all this information and data.”

“When you become a good CFO, it is beyond numbers, you should create impact because numbers are what you are paid for, but you need to answer questions like what do you want to be known for both professionally and in your personal life,” Ayota added.

The Chief Guest, Assistant Auditor General James Bantu, commended ACCA Uganda and Deloitte Uganda for organizing the awards which is not only seek to empower CFOs but recognize excellence.

He said, “Over the past 8 editions, 45 CFOs have been honored and 65 awards across 9 categories have been presented which a testament to the growing recognition of financial leadership as a cornerstone of institutional success.”

Ssenyange’s win comes after the Bank recently attained Sustainability Certification in Germany, which is testament that the bank is making strategic strides in championing the sustainability agenda which is in line with its 5-year strategic plan.

As PostBank transitions to Pearl Bank, it has continued to implement its strategic plan through its high impact goals; To Drive Sustainable Financial Inclusion and To Stimulate Entrepreneurship and Service which are aligned to the Banks purpose of Fostering Prosperity for Ugandans.

This is the 9th edition of the CFO Awards held October 16, launched by Deloitte Uganda and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Uganda, intended to highlight the critical role played by finance professionals in driving financial stewardship, strategic decision-making, and sustainable growth within their organizations.