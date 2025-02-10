CFAO unveils competition for artists to win back-to-school cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As parents across Uganda continue to prepare for another back-to-school season, the financial demands of tuition, supplies, and other expenses can be overwhelming.

However, there is an exciting opportunity for young artists to turn their creativity into financial support.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is giving children a chance to use their imagination to win school fees prizes worth Shs2 million at the national level.

Art is more than just an enjoyable hobby; it plays a crucial role in cognitive and emotional development. Encouraging children to express their creativity helps build their confidence, improve problem-solving skills, and enhance critical thinking.

Through this contest, children aged 15 and under can showcase their artistic abilities while envisioning the future of mobility.

The rewards extend beyond national recognition. The top three winners in each age category in Uganda will have their artwork entered into the prestigious World Contest, where they stand a chance to win USD 5,000 for themselves and USD 10,000 for their school. Additionally, six best finalists per category will each be awarded USD 3,000. This contest is not just about winning but about inspiring children to dream big and share their vision with the world.

With the February 21st deadline fast approaching, parents and guardians should ensure their children’s entries meet the submission criteria. Participants should create artwork that envisions the cars of the future, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and community benefits.

Drawings must be made on A3-sized paper using any colouring method except digital tools. A completed entry form with the child’s details, including name, age, and school, is required. Artwork submissions should follow the official guidelines to ensure timely delivery to CFAO Mobility.

Parents can submit their children’s artwork through email at dreamcar.ug@cfao.com or hand-deliver it to any of the CFAO Mobility branches and authorized service centers across Uganda. Locations include the CFAO Mobility Namanve Head Office, Kampala Branch in the Industrial Area, Gulu Branch on Goma-Kitgum Road, Mbale Branch on Mwanyi Road, and Buliisa Service Center in Buliisa Township.

Additional drop-off points include Daks Limited in Kamwokya, NN in Arua, Stitch & Sew in Fort Portal, and Formula 21 Pitstop Auto Service in Mbarara.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest presents a unique chance for children to develop their talents while easing the financial burden of school fees. Encouraging young artists to participate can inspire them to dream big and take a step toward a brighter future.