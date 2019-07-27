Cesspool emptiers seek additional time to access treatment plants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private cesspool emptiers want National Water and Sewerage Corporation- NWSC to allow them offload feacal matter at treatment plants beyond 6 pm.

Emptiers dispose feacal matter at two sewage treatment plants, Lubigi Sewage Treatment Plant and Bugolobi Wastewater Treatment Plant both of which open at 8 am and close at 5 pm.

One of the Emptiers, Ronald Walakira says that sometimes they are called upon to empty septic tanks that are filled to capacity and even flowing. However, they are not in position to help clients in such emergency situations because the plants are closed.

He says that when the treatment facilities are closed, they are forced to park at any parking lot until the next day.

According to Walakira, this comes with challenges which include the feacal matter leaking and among others.

Another emptier, Edward Luzige says that sometimes they get business late and have to work until late in the night.

He hopes that NWSC makes the facilities accessible through out the day.

Sam Apedel, the spokesperson of NWSC says that the plant operates within the official time and that it is closed to allow other activities during the night.

He however says that since they have good working relations with the Association of Uganda Emptiers, they are ready to listen to their suggestions.

*****

URN