Central youth delegatesp UGX 530,000 allowance paid by EC

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Delegates participating in the Central Youth parliamentary elections have rejected the partial allowance of Shillings 150,000 paid out by the Electoral Commission to facilitate their participation in the polls, saying they want full payment of Shillings 1 million. More than 1250 delegates drawn from 27 districts in central region converged on Sunday at Mubende National Teachers’ College.

The Central/ Southern Region Election Officer, Robert Beine explained that each of delegates is entitled to Shillings 530,000 for the two day’s polls. The delegates turned rowdy when they were called to receive the partial payment of Shillings 150,000 pending the payment of the balance later today after the polls.

Wycliffe Mpinga, a delegate from Makindye Sabagabo division in Wakiso district said they spent a lot of money to travel from their areas to Mubende district, arguing that paying them Shillings 530,000 is unfair. He threatened to mobilise his colleagues to shun the polls should the Commission fail to raise the allowance from Shillings 530,000 to Shillings 1 million they were expecting.

Derrick Bukenya, a delegate from Mukono says that it would be ironical for them to receive Shillings 530,000 when they promised Shillings 750,000.

The delegates whisked away one of their colleagues, who had gone to sign for the partial allowance and warned him against receiving the money. The delegates also rejected the meals provided by the Commission, saying it a ploy to cut their allowances.

However, Chris Naamanya, an official from the Electoral Commission headquarters, said they planned Shillings 150,000 for the delegates each day and another Shillings 150,000 for the extra day they would spend at Mubende NTC. He explained that this is the standard amount of money the Commission budgeted for all youth delegates across the country.

Seven candidates are vying for the Central Eastern Youth parliamentary seat. They include NRM’s Anges Kirabo, FDC’s Kasumba Gyaviira and independent candidates, Ivan Bwowe, Simon Sennyonga, Abdul Ziritwawulal, Micheal Katongole and Alvin Sembatya.

URN