Cecelia Ogwal regrets condemning Museveni on lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal has said she is remorseful for condemning President Museveni over the closure of churches during the lockdown.

Ogwal was today Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast with the theme “God will heal and protect the land” held at State House Entebbeahead of its 58th Independence day celebrations tomorrow , 9th October.

Ogwal a member of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who was addressing the President as she led prayers stated that when the President instituted the lockdown including closing churches, many people were uncomfortable, and she personally condemned the President.

However today, Ogwal said that during the lockdown God spoke to her that the He, the Lord only exists in the church. She said God is in man and man is the temple of the holy spirit. The churches and several sectors of the economy where closed for close to six months.

Ogwal expressed remorse saying that although she condemned the President, she learnt from it. She also said that she often went to church to rumor monger about the preachers and this too, she realized during the lockdown.

Ogwal also said that like the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah said that all of us where corrupt, she realised that this is actually true though tough to admit. She says on her own reflection; she has been corrupt.

Ogwal says that disasters like floods, locusts among other things come because of sin and all Ugandans should serve the Lord, and also ensure that they walk right. Pastor Jackson Senyonga prayed for a nonviolent election, condemning anyone with a violent mentality, sectarian mindset and plans to destabilize the country. He also says those who lose elections should accept defeat.

David Bahati the Minister of Finance in charge of Planning and the chairperson of the Organizing Committee says that the prayer breakfast has reconciled Government and the Opposition.

********

URN