‘Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter not intended to attack anyone’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has responded to concerns raised by individuals who feel targeted by the recently released pastoral letter from the Catholic Bishops of Uganda. The letter, issued by the Uganda Episcopal Conference, has sparked widespread discussion, particularly among political circles, with some politicians interpreting the bishops’ message as a direct attack on them.

While delivering his homily during the Easter mass at Lubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Ssemogerere clarified that the pastoral letter was not intended to single out any individual or group. “Our message is not aimed at attacking anyone,” he emphasized, urging those who feel offended to understand the broader context of the bishops’ concerns. Since its release, there have been voices questioning whether the bishops’ words were directed personally at them.

The pastoral letter, titled “The Truth Will Set You Free,” addressed several pressing national issues that the bishops believe are dragging Uganda back to its darkest times. Released on the heels of Uganda’s ongoing societal challenges, the letter highlights critical concerns about political division, tribalism, poverty, unemployment, and poor governance. The bishops urge the government, leaders, and citizens to take immediate action to prevent the country from backsliding.

While presenting the letter on Apirl 7, 2025, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, outlined 14 major issues in the letter, warning that the country’s future is at risk if these issues are not addressed. Archbishop Ssemogerere reaffirmed that the pastoral letter’s message is one of moral guidance, urging Ugandans to embrace the truth in order to build a more just and prosperous society. “If we follow the ordinances of God, we shall be liberated,” he said, echoing the theme of the letter.

A key focus of the pastoral letter is the rise of tribalism and sectarianism, which the bishops argue have contributed to violence, oppression, and societal fragmentation. They warned that these divisions have severely hindered the nation’s progress and unity. Additionally, the bishops expressed grave concerns over Uganda’s democratic process, calling for a political system that respects human rights, freedom of association, and peaceful coexistence.

The bishops also issued a critical stance on the government’s handling of civic education. While presenting the letter to the press, Bishop Zziwa pointed out that while voter education is prioritized, broader civic education has been largely neglected. “Apathy and disengagement from public matters have left many citizens vulnerable to manipulation,” he said, emphasizing the need for an informed and active citizenry to hold leaders accountable.

As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, the bishops urged the government to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. They called for electoral reforms to address concerns over violence, voter fraud, and unfair practices. “We must learn from our past mistakes,” the Bishops reminded the public, stressing the importance of reflecting on the country’s history to avoid repeating dark chapters.

Poverty, corruption, and unemployment were also major themes in the pastoral letter. The bishops rejected the narrative that poverty is a result of laziness, highlighting the structural barriers that keep many Ugandans trapped in poverty. “The true causes of poverty lie in an economic system that benefits the wealthy while leaving the poor behind,” they stated, adding that systemic corruption and unequal distribution of wealth exacerbate the nation’s socio-economic issues.

The bishops further condemned the prevalence of land grabbing and the unjust accumulation of wealth at the expense of others’ suffering. They called for more opportunities for youth employment and entrepreneurship, particularly in agriculture and industry, to address the growing unemployment crisis.

On political prisoners, the bishops condemned the arbitrary arrests and detentions of individuals critical of the government. They welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling against military trials for civilians and called for a more inclusive political environment where dissent is allowed.

