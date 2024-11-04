Carrefour Uganda slashes prices up to 50% off this black November

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Carrefour Uganda, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim has unveiled its much-anticipated Black November campaign, themed “Get Saved with the Big Chop.”

The campaign, which kicked off on Nov.1 promises a treasure trove of unbeatable discounts, with prices slashed by up to an impressive 50% across an extensive range of products.

Customers can enjoy incredible savings at all seven Carrefour supermarket locations: Oasis Mall, Arena Mall, Victoria Mall, Lugogo Mall, Acacia Mall, Metroplex Mall, and Village Mall.

“Whether you’re looking for fresh groceries, cutting-edge electronics, stylish fashion, or essential home goods, Carrefour has something for everyone,” Christophe Orcet, regional director for East Africa at Carrefour said.

He added, “The theme ‘Get Saved with the Big Chop’ embodies our dedication to empowering families by providing high-quality products at significantly lower prices. We believe this is the perfect time for everyone to stock up and take advantage of substantial savings!”

In addition to the fantastic discounts, Carrefour Uganda will host an array of special promotions throughout the month, including enticing weekly deals and exclusive offers tailored for MYClub loyalty card members.