Captured ADF commander to be repatriated to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A top commander of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels who was captured in the Democratic Republic Congo-DRC, will be repatriated to Uganda.

Benjamin Kisokorania was captured on Sunday by the Congolese army at Uvira in South Kivu province, as he returned from neighboring Burundi.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Mountain Division Headquarters in Fort Portal, Major Peter Mugisa, the spokesperson of the Mountain Division said that the capture of Kisokorania will boost the ongoing joint operation by the UPDF and the Congolese army, FADRC.

Mugisa said the Congolese army is still holding Kisokorania, as they plan to hand him over to the UPDF. He adds that Kisokorania is believed to be one of the original members of the Allied Democratic Forces during the times of Jamilu Mukulu.

On November 30, the joint forces launched air and artillery strikes on ADF camps in an operation code-named Shujja.

Both armies have since then overrun several ADF camps, the biggest being Kambi Ya Yua estimated to have held at least 600 fighters and measured over eight acres wide whereas several bomb-making materials, guns were recovered.

*****

URN