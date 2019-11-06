Candidates urged to respect school property, uniforms as PLE comes to an end

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was jubilation around city several schools when bells signaling the end of the Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE were sounded. The examinations ended at 4:30 pm in many schools due to delayed delivery of the examination papers.

At some schools, few scripts were delivered, which made some candidates to wait for the supply of additional scripts and therefore delayed the end of the exams. Despite the delays, candidates were excited to have completes the exams signaling a transition to another stage in their education.

Some of the schools served candidates soft drinks to congratulate them for completing their exams. Joseph Baguma, the deputy head teacher Kitante Primary School urged the candidates during the parting assembly to respect school property as they leave the school.

Baguma also urged the candidates to respect their school uniform. “Some of you now think that you have competed school. But please respect our uniform. It is property of the school so please do not use it to mop your houses or turn it into clothes you put on at home,” he said.

At Nakaseero Primary School, the head teacher, Rogers Nambuli urged the candidates to go back home and not to stop anywhere else. “You have completed your examinations. We want you to be able to jubilate when the results come back. Please go back home. You completed exams late. Do not go to City Square and start sitting around eating everything and anything that you can find,” Nambuli said.

David Ssegenddo, the head teacher Buganda Road Primary School, advised the candidates to ask their parents to take them to the village so that they can get orientated with their culture.

The candidates interviewed by URN, said they found Mathematics to be the hardest subject while English was the easiest. Fahad Nuwajja, a pupil from Nakasero Primary School, said the examinations were not hard and he hopes to pass with a 4.

Daisy Gloria Okinitu, a pupil at Buganda Road Primary School, says the way the Mathematics questions were set was confusing. She however hopes to pass and get a four in the examinations.

Mariam Nakawoya, a pupil from Ebenezer Primary School in Makindye division, says the examinations were easy for her, adding that she expects very good grades.

Stella Nyota from St. Peters Primary School says she is very excited to have completed the examinations despite the fact that they began late.

A total of 695,793 candidates registered for this year’s PLE.

