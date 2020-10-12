Candidate’s return hangs in balance as Bugiboni primary school developes cracks

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Huge cracks have developed in two classroom blocks at Bugiboni Primary School in Bugitimwa Sub County in Sironko district raising fears that the school may not reopen for candidate classes as scheduled this week. The school management is contemplating relocating the 56 primary 7 candidates to neighbouring schools for fear for their lives.

Heavy rains that have been pounding Bugisu Sub Region for long have caused a long crack running from Mount Elgon through a number of Villages in Buitimwa, Bumasifwa sub counties and Gombe Gasawa town Council among others. The crack has forced several families to abandon their homes fearing for their lives.

Francis Gizamba, the headteacher Bugiboni Primary School, says they are contemplating sending the candidates to Bugitimwa Primary School but they are yet to consult the top school management to effect the decision. He says they are not ready to use the damaged blocks. He, however, says they will have no option should Bugitimwa Primary schools decline to take in the candidates.

“When you look at the construction of the classrooms, it was not properly done despite the fact the terrain of the area is not good. They did not look at the terrain while constructing the classrooms even the work was shoddy. Management sat and we are now thinking of buying another place or a genuine parent gives land and we construct the school,” he told Uganda Radio Network.

Ronald Namaga, a teacher Bugiboni Primary School, says the classroom blocks developed cracks in August due to heavy rain.

Simon Peter Madanda, the Parents Teachers’ Association Bugiboni Primary School, says parents are worried about the state of the school. He appeals to the responsible authorities to intervene in the matter before the official reopening of schools.

Emmanuel Wetaka, the Bugitimwa Sub County LC V Councilor told our reporter that he has already communicated the development to the district and they are waiting for a response.

Isaac Lulaba Wangwe, the Sironko Resident District Commissioner, notes that the entire area is prone to landslides, saying there is need to relocate the communities.

He revealed that they have since written to the Office of the Prime Minister notifying them about the problem.

