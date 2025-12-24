CAIA-UGANDA: Think before you drink this festive season

Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol Uganda Chapter Cautions Ugandans Against Illicit Alcohol Consumption During the Festive Season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol Uganda Chapter (CAIA–Uganda) has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging Ugandans to pause and think before they drink during this festive season, when alcohol consumption rises and many people are exposed to illicit alcohol.

Illicit alcohol, specifically spirits, remains one of Uganda’s most persistent yet under-addressed public health threats, particularly during holidays when demand increases. According to a recent white paper titled “Public Health Implications of the Harmful Consumption of Illicit Alcohol in Uganda – 2025”, published by Arrow Empirical Research & Skills Enhancement Co. Ltd (AERSE) with supporting data from Euromonitor International, an estimated 65–67 per cent of all alcohol consumed in Uganda is illicit.

The study further highlights deeply concerning patterns, including early initiation into illicit alcohol use, often before the age of 18, and shows that four in ten illicit alcohol users drink daily, reflecting entrenched and risky consumption behaviors that are often exacerbated during festive celebrations.

The campaign was officially launched on Monday through high-impact street activations featuring a giant bottle installation at Garden City and Jinja Road roundabouts. The installation provides a powerful visual reminder of the hidden dangers of illicit alcohol at a time when consumption typically rises, urging the public to pause, question, and make better, safer choices during the festive period.

CAIA-Uganda will run this campaign throughout the festive season and into the new year, combining radio, print, community outreaches and public education activities designed to increase awareness of illicit alcohol, particularly spirits, dispel myths, and promote informed decision-making at individual and community levels.

Timing of the campaign during the festive period is crucial due to social gatherings, celebrations, and increased availability of alcohol, which heightens the risk of exposure to illicit alcohol that is unregulated, unsafe, and often sold without the requisite quality assurance. Illicit spirits are commonly packaged in small plastic bottles or reused branded containers or sold after being decanted from jerrycans, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish it from licit products.

Through this campaign, CAIA–Uganda seeks to encourage Ugandans to critically assess the alcohol they consume, prioritize personal and collective safety by protecting themselves and their circles, and recognize that illicit alcohol, specifically spirits, poses not only severe health risks but also broader social and economic consequences, including increased healthcare costs, reduced productivity, and strain on families and communities. Abuse of all forms of alcohol is discouraged.

The Coalition, officials said, further encourages legal drinking age adults who choose to drink to avoid illicit alcohol and opt for regulated products that meet established safety standards and ensure safeguarding against exposure to those under legal drinking age.

By leveraging strategic public activations, community engagement, and sustained awareness efforts during this festive season, CAIA–Uganda aims to reduce harm, protect lives, and foster safer celebrations across Uganda.