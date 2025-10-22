CAFOMI Shines: Recognized and honored at 2025 WASH impact and influence awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Last Friday 3rd October 2025, Care and Assistance for Forced Migrants (CAFOMI) was recognized and awarded second runners-up in the Programmatic impact (national) category at the 2025 WASH impact and influence awards.

CAFOMI has achieved far reaching impact in Water sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), we have strengthened resilience and safeguarded dignity in crisis-affected communities, just in the past two years we have supported over a hundred thousand persons living in disaster prone districts in South-western Uganda in Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, Kasese and Kisoro.

CAFOMI supports disaster affected persons with hygiene materials, and institutions like health centers, and built sanitation and water facilities. We also ensure that the disaster affected communities can access clean drinking water through the innovative sky hydrant ultra-filtration system and use of ceramic filters.

The Sky Hydrant is a portable, gravity-fed ultrafiltration water purification system designed for producing safe drinking water in remote, humanitarian, or disaster relief scenarios. The system uses chemical-free membrane technology to filter contaminants from water streams or groundwater sources.

CAFOMI supports people affected by natural and human-made disasters, conflict and disease outbreaks in Uganda and aims at working effectively and efficiently to deliver international standard humanitarian services, during early emergency phase and post emergency to forced migrants within Uganda and beyond.

CAFOMI’s intervention has helped address the immediate needs for some of the vulnerable water stressed areas in south western Uganda. However there’s still a huge challenge of access to safe water in disaster prone areas in south western Uganda. We’re calling on the National and International community to support our efforts to provide emergency and sustainable WASH Solutions in Uganda.

For the past 12 years, CAFOMI has built strategic partnerships to deliver lifesaving humanitarian support and contributed to issue-based advocacy with various stakeholders including the Humanitarian Platform for Local and National Organizations which brings together all national organizations, including the Uganda Red Cross, in the humanitarian sector; CAFOMI represents

national NGOs on the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) – Steering Group (SG) and the Refugee Donor Partners Group (RDPG); a member of the Network for Empowered Aid Response (NEAR); member of Uganda National NGO Forum; as well as an active member of sector working groups in the Uganda Refugee Response.

With the changing donor landscape, if funds are availed, as indicated in our 2025-2030 strategic plan, CAFOMI will invest in service based and product based social enterprise so as to reinvest earnings into our cause to create sustainable impact. Looking at the volatile funding, adopting social enterprise approach will create sustainable income streams for CAFOMI, thus a path to financial independence while amplifying our programs/projects.