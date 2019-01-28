CAF confirms change In 2019 AFCON dates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has changed the dates for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF communicated on Monday that hosts Egypt requested for a change of dates for the tournament that will attract 24 teams for the first time.

“During it’s meeting held in Cairo on the 26th of January 2019, CAF Emergency Committee decided to validate the new dates of the tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations – Egypt 2019 as requested by the host country inorder to start 21st of June 2019 until 19th of July 2019,” said the communication signed by the Deputy Secretary General, Anthony Baffoe.

Uganda and Kenya are the two nations that have so far that have qualified for 2019 AFCON from the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region.

The earlier dates for the tournament before the hosting rights were stripped from Cameroon were 15th June 2019 to 13th July 2019.

“On the other hand, please note that the drawing of lots of the AFCON 2019 has been scheduled on April 12th in Cairo,” added Baffoe.

After stripping off Cameroon from hosting the competition, CAF awarded the right to host to Egypt on January 8th after beating South Africa to the bid.

Cameroon was stripped of the rights because of their inability to put together infrastructure in time and also due to security threats in parts of the country.

Uganda Cranes will be making their second straight appearance in the Africa’s biggest football showpiece after breaking the 39-year jinx and featured in the 2017 event in Gabon.

