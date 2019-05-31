Cabinet approves new emoluments for cultural leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has resolved to increase the honorarium of cultural leaders from Shillings 5 million to Shillings 10 million each month, the Gender and Cultural Minister, Peace Mutuuzo has revealed.

According to Mutuuzo, each cultural leader will receive two vehicles effective next year to run the affairs of their institutions smoothly.

She disclosed this during the 5th coronation anniversary of the Omudingya of the Obudingya Bwa Bwamba Martin Ayongi Kamya at Burondo primary school playground in Bugendera County in Bundibugyo district Thursday.

In his message read for him the Tourism and Wildlife Minister, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, president, Yoweri Museveni urged all cultural leaders to encourage their subjects to embrace government programs especially Operation Wealth Creation – OWC so that they can boost their household incomes.

The president also encouraged cultural leaders to ensure peace in the cultural institutions so as to strengthen social ties.

On his part, Kamya tasked parents and all his subjects to teach their cultural norms, values and beliefs, saying it shocks him when children in kingdom fail to read, write and speak their own language.

URN