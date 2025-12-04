C-Care and Rotary target 50,000 Ugandans in new community health plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Uganda and Rotary Uganda have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help boost community health in Uganda. This renewed agreement strengthens their highly successful collaboration, paving the way to expand essential healthcare services to communities across the nation.

The organisations have already achieved remarkable milestones together, which include the impactful Namuwongo Malaria Project, which successfully reached 5,200 households and directly benefited 22,000 people and the “One Race, One Cancer” nationwide campaign, which completed 80 outreaches and provided cancer education, screening, and early detection to over 40,000 individuals.

Building on this momentum, the newly signed MOU sets an ambitious goal of executing 100 health outreaches. These programs, in partnership with Rotary, C-Care Uganda, and other allies, are projected to directly benefit more than 50,000 people across Uganda. The focus will be on delivering preventive care, medical screenings, early detection, specialised consultations, and vital community health education.

While speaking at the event, Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care Uganda, spoke on the essential foundation of any successful joint effort: trust. “In any partnership, one factor is absolutely critical – trust,” he shared. “Over the past 12 months, Rotary entrusted C-Care Uganda to carry out 80 Cancer Run outreaches across the country. Today, with the signing of this MOU, we look forward to executing more nationwide. This partnership embodies our shared vision of expanding quality healthcare to communities across Uganda.

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, also highlighted the deeply personal commitment behind the collaboration. “At C-Care, caring for communities is our love language,” she shared. “Having Rotary partner with us makes it possible to deliver resources and aid to the underlying communities. This enables us to focus on prevention, because it is no secret that healthcare is expensive, and so this arrangement enables us to pop champagne on a beer budget”.

Rotary leaders enthusiastically affirmed their support for the expanded partnership. Godfrey Kitakule, Governor District 9213, emphasised the core mission that drives Rotary. “We serve above self in Rotary, and this partnership is a natural fit,” he stated. “We go where communities have limited access, and working with C-Care strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful impact”.

Echoing this sentiment, Christine Kawooya, Governor District 9214, stressed the strategic importance of the collaboration. “Partnership is one of our core pillars this year,” she explained. “Our collaboration with C-Care is creating real, long-lasting change for countless Ugandans, and this MOU takes our commitment even further”.

The MOU formalises a deeper level of cooperation through coordinated community health initiatives, resource pooling, joint mobilisation, and targeted interventions, all designed to strengthen health outcomes across Uganda. As a further show of commitment, C-Care Uganda also announced extended wellness benefits for Rotarians through the C-Care Health Card, supporting members and their families with enhanced access to quality medical services.

This strengthened alliance marks a truly significant step forward in advancing community health and ensuring that tens of thousands of Ugandans receive essential, life-improving healthcare through these crucial nationwide outreach programmes.