Byamukama comes top as golfers shine in the Uganda Open Absa Pro-Am event

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2025 Pro-Am Tournament of the Uganda Golf Open concluded at Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club, with Vincent Byamukama, Tatenda Makunde and Joshua Seale emerging as the top three golfers. The winners shared sh10 million in cash prizes, up from sh8 million awarded last year.

In addition, the top 10 golfers earned coveted slots to compete in the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am in 2026, with all expenses covered by Absa Bank Uganda. The delegation will include five amateur golfers and five professionals (subject to professional qualification), with any unclaimed slots awarded to the next best-performing amateurs.

In his remarks during the prize-giving ceremony, David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, pledged continued support for the development of local golfing talent. “We believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire individuals. By investing in events like this, we aim to encourage the spirit of healthy competition and provide a platform for local talent to thrive. The Uganda Golf Open, one of the country’s most anticipated golf tournaments, is renowned for its rich tradition and high-level competition. Our sponsorship is intended to elevate the tournament’s standards, attract more top-tier players, and provide an enhanced experience for both participants and spectators.”

The Pro-Am Tournament, now in its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship by Absa Bank Uganda, is a one-day competition that pairs professional and amateur golfers. For professionals, it serves as an extra practice round ahead of the Professionals Open, while amateurs gain the rare opportunity to sharpen their skills, test themselves in a competitive environment, and learn from experienced players.

This year, Absa contributed UGX 300 million to the Uganda Golf Open, covering UGX 10 million in professional prize money and the costs of sending Uganda’s representatives to the Magical Kenya Open. The tournament once again attracted the country’s best professional and amateur golfers, raising the competitive bar and enhancing the profile of the event.

Since the partnership began, Absa has supported 53 amateur golfers to participate in the Magical Kenya Open, where they have competed alongside DP World Tour professionals. The exposure has expanded their perspectives on the game, elevated their competitiveness, and helped accelerate the growth of golf in Uganda.

Beyond the Pro-Am, Absa has also sponsored other major tournaments such as the Captain’s Bell, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Uganda’s golfing ecosystem.