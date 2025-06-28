Byabakama urges police to maintain election integrity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, has called upon police commanders to maintain election integrity as the country gears for party primaries and the 2026 general elections.

Byabakama, who was invited by the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, during a two days retreat of Regional, Divisional and District Police Commanders at Naguru police headquarters, said police is a key pillar in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Byabakama said it would be disappointing if the security personnel meant to ensure a peaceful election environment be the source of chaos. According to Byabakama, police officers are deployed in election processes to guide and provide security because the voters needed to be protected as they exercise their constitutional mandate of electing leaders.

Justice Byabakama’s call comes three months after Ugandans witnessed the highest degree of violence in a by-election in Kawempe North. Several security agencies including Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF, Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Forces (JATT), Special Forces Command (SFC), Field Force Unit (FFU) and General Duty Police clobbered, abducted, teargased supporters of National Unity Platform-NUP.

Politicians including Members of Parliament (MPs), Mayors and Councilors were not spared. MP Hillary Kiyaga commonly known as Dr Hilderman, Kira Municipality Mayor Julius Mutebi and Kyengera town council mayor, Mathias Walukaga were abducted, beaten and later on admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

IGP summoned a two days strategic meeting with RPCs and DPCs focusing on security preparations for the upcoming electoral processes. The commanders have been urged to be neutral and avoid being influenced by political parties and politicians ahead of party primaries and next year’s general elections.

Police Public Relations Department headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police- ACP Kituuma Rusoke said: “The discussion focused on ensuring a peaceful environment before, during and after the elections, emphasizing collaboration between the EC and security forces in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and maintaining public order.”

Uganda experienced probably the worst presidential campaign period in November 2020 where more than 50 were shot dead by covert and overt security agencies during protests that followed the arrest of NUP Presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Prior to November presidential campaign chaos, NRM primaries were extremely violence and several people were injured and others killed.

The violence was largely attributed to involvement of police and military personnel who took sides for given politicians.

URN