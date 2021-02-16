Buyanja- Kebisoni road re-opening excites residents

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Rubanga parish in Buyanja sub- county Rukungiri district have welcomed the rehabilitation and opening of the Rubanga – Buyanja Kebisoni road saying it has brought back life to them.

The 10.5-kilometre road connects Buyanja sub-County to Kebisoni sub- County and will cost 10 Million Shillings.

Residents argue that the road was almost abandoned because it posed serious risks of violence, particularly residents being robbed of their produce when walking during market days.

Emmy Mbabazi, a resident says the opening of the road is an indication that they have started benefiting from taxes they pay to the government. He says that the poor state of the road also limited access to markets and hindered opportunities to receive goods and services in the settlement camp.

Martine Mbareeba, another resident of Rubanga says they have been pushing the leaders for the construction of the road for a very long time. She is optimistic that they will now have access to medical services.

Charles Byomuhangi, the Rubanga LC2 Chairperson says the opening of the road is a relief to the residents. He explains that the alternative route was so bushy and becomes muddy during the rainy seasons posing farmers at risk of making losses due to impassable roads.

Byomuhangi added that the area is famous for the production of bananas and traders could buy them at a low price because of roads.

Emmy Agaba Rubonda, the Buyanja Sub County Chairperson noted that rehabilitation of the road will have a significant impact on the incomes and livelihoods of the community.

