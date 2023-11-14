Busoga royal wedding gets sh43 million boost from fireworks Advertising

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The upcoming Busoga Kingdom royal wedding has got a Sh43 million boost from fireworks Advertising, a communication, sales, and marketing advisory firm.

The advertising company will be the Kingdom’s official Royal Wedding communication’s partner and is providing the overall marketing communications strategy and wedding’s awareness and fundraising efforts. The wedding of His Majesty, King Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope and Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi is set for November 18th, 2023, in Bugembe, Jinja Municipality, at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe Town.

Addressing the media at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Walter Wafula, General Manager, brainchild BCW, the Public Relations, Digital and Events division of fireworks Advertising said, “It is a great honor for fireworks Advertising to be part of the Busoga Royal Wedding and to support the organsing committee.”

Receiving the agency’s contribution, Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Osman Noor and the Chairman of the Busoga Royal Wedding Central Organising Committee, Owek. Eng Patrick Batumbya thanked fireworks Advertising for supporting the Kingdom in organising The Royal Wedding, through publicity and strategic communications.

Owek. Batumbya, said, “The money announced is not a small amount, but worth the services extended and we are happy with what the agency has done so far.”

fireworks Advertising has made its mark in the industry by delivering captivating and impactful campaigns that create top-of-the-mind awareness for its client’s brands and ultimately helping them to achieve their business objectives and committed the same support to Busoga Kingdom through the upcoming Royal Wedding.