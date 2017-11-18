Businessman Ssebuufu’s co-accused get bail

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Another three of the seven accused in the case of the murder of Kampala businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe have been granted bail Friday.

Although five had applied for bail before the High Court in Kampala citing the prosecutors strike that has continued to violate their constitutional right to a fair trial and liberty, the plea of only three was heard.

Damaseni Ssentongo, Damaseni Kitayimbwa and Phillip Mirambe have been granted bail with orders to pay sh5million and their surities who included relatives have to sign a non cash bond of sh10ms, plus ensure that the accused persons report to the Deputy Registrar Criminal Division once a month beginning December 18, 2017.

Mirambe has also been ordered to reside with his father Emmanuel Aliremo Ocama of Makerere II, where he can easily be traceable.

Katushabe was allegedly tortured to death on October 21, 2015 in the premises of

city businessman Mohammed Ssebuufu’s Pine Car Bond along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala, for delaying to pay a balance of sh9m in a car purchase she had made.

Following her death, Ssebuufu the propriator of the said car bond and former Central Police Station Kampala DPC Aaron Baguma were arrested and charged with murder, but they have since been released on bail pending trial before the next convenient session of the High court.

Five co-accused persons were also picked up. Sentongo, Kitayimbwa , Mirambe, Godfrey Kayiza and Paul Tasingika who have spent 2 years on remand at Luzira Prison, who appeared before Justice Wilson Kwesiga on Friday.

As for Kayiza and Tasingika they have been asked to go back on remand at Luzira prison

and return to court on November, 22 with the necessary documents that will make it easy for court to

trace them once they are given bail .