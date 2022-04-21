Businessman shot dead in Nwoya district

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A businessman has been shot dead in Nwoya district. Hillary Kimera, 38, was shot dead on Tuesday at 9 pm by unknown people while he was riding from Gulu city to Koch Goma town council in Nwoya district.

Geoffrey Opiyo, the chairman of Koch Goma town council says that the assailants who were trailing the deceased all the way from Gulu city shot Kimera in Bungamon village along the Koch Goma-Gulu highway. His body was recovered in the drainage off the main road.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said that two cartridges and the motorcycle registration number UFN 949D belonging to the deceased were recovered from the crime scene.

Mudong disclosed that no arrest has yet been made but has requested anyone with information leading to the arrest of the culprits to inform the police.

URN