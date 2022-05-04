Business slowly resumes at Supreme Court after recent fire outbreak

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Supreme Court in Kampala has today resumed business normally after a week under lock and key, following a fire outbreak in the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo’s Chambers.

Last week, fire gutted the Chambers of the Chief Justice on the third floor of the building housed in Kololo, a posh area in Kampala city destroying a number of documents that were on his table.

As a result, the police shortly after containing the fire from spreading to other parts of the building cordoned it off as a scene of crime so as to pave way for investigations.

Accordingly, the building was closed until further notice which paralysed business at the highest court of the land.

However on Wednesday, Uganda Radio Network established that the police which had sealed off the premises has since left and today the building was opened for business.

While at the scene, our reporter found both the Criminal and Civil Registries open, clerks had reported to their respective offices and two Justices Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Rubby Opio Aweri were also present in their chambers as well as the registrar Mary Babirye, executing their judicial assignments.

However, after reaching the floor housing the Chief Justice’s chambers, there was still smell of smoke. Cleaners could be seen busy washing the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, Jameson Karemani confirmed the resumption of business at the Supreme Court saying that although police has not yet released a report about their findings from the investigations, they have allowed them resume work.

“They have told us to use the place because they picked what they wanted from there and it’s what they are currently studying,” Karemani told Uganda Radio Network on phone.

****

URN