Busia villages struggle to get clean water

Busia , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several villages in Sikuda Sub-county Busia district lack access to water for domestic use their animal consumption. The most affected are Sireka, Asopotoit A, Asopotoit B, Syonga, Nakhoola and Hekaka villages.

Sireka Village Chairperson John Wejuli says that the only borehole in the parish that was drilled in 2002 broke down in 2015 and has never been repaired. He says that the residents have since resorted to collecting water from streams that are contaminated with chemicals used in gold mining.

Syonga village Vice Chairperson Wilson Sisa says that the government drilled a borehole in his village which broke down four years ago. According to Sisa, residents trek long distances to collect water from a well in Nakhoola village, which they sometimes share with animals.

Christine Nekesa, a resident of Syonga village says she treks for over 3 kilometres to collect water from a shallow well whose water contains yellowish particles. She said that this has predisposed them to various disease outbreaks including cholera and typhoid.

Everlyn Ajambo, a resident of Hekaka village says currently they depend on a borehole that was drilled by the Church where each household is required to pay a maintenance fee of 10,000 Shillings every month. But she says this is unaffordable for many families.

Godfrey Wandera, the Busia District Water Officer says they drilled more than 10 boreholes in Sikuda Sub-county but it has been hard for them to carry out periodical maintenance due to financial constraints.

He says they expect to work on the broken boreholes in the next financial year. Safe water coverage in Busia stands at 74.6, according to the Chairperson, Geoffrey Wandera.

URN