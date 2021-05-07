Busia man arrested for poisoning his own two month old baby

Peter Wandera is currently in police cells at Busia central police station

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district have arrested a man suspected to have poisoned his own two month-old baby while they were in Masafu hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Peter Wandera, a 27 year-old resident of Dabani sub-county in Busia district.

Wandera is accused of poisoning his own two months baby boy to death while they were at Masafu hospital in Masafu sub-county.

Judith Akuku, the mother to the deceased minor says they went to immunize the baby at Masafu general hospital on Thursday and she had earlier called her husband Peter Wandera to accompany her to immunize their first born.

Akuku says that her husband Wandera arrived at the facility when medics had already immunized the baby. Upon his arrival, Wandera tricked Akuku by sending her to buy airtime of 500 shillings at the nearby mobile money agent shop and when Akuku left him with the baby, Wandera gave the baby a drink poison that he had come along with in his pocket.

Akuku says she found the innocent bouncing baby boy vomiting and there were traces of the poison that had poured on the baby’s clothes.

She made an alarm that prompted medics to intervene only to find out the man had poisoned the baby. The minor died soon after before getting treatment.

Humphrence Nambiro, the Masafu hospital administrator says that the medic attached to maternity ward reported the matter in his office and reacted by holding the man and called police for arrest.

Alice Nekesa, the grandmother of the deceased says that she was shocked to see her grandson poisoned by the father.

Denis Wanyama, a resident says that the suspect’s act doesn’t show a man of responsibility, and they want relevant authorities to handle the matter according to the law.

Moses Nyegenye Syangi, another resident says that the man should be taken to courts of law so that he can be jailed accordingly because it seems he may even poison the mother.

Patrick Okema, the O.C Masafu police station says that they received the report from the hospital administrator and swang into action immediately. The suspect was arrested and is currently in police cells at Busia central police station as investigation are going on. He said the suspect is to be be charged with murder.

By the time of filling this story, the baby’s body was still in the mortuary at Masafu general hospital waiting for postmortem.

