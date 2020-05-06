Busia district taskforce suspends truck parking yards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busia district Covid-19 task force has suspended all parking yards for transit cargo trucks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease-Covid-19.
The decision was reached in the Busia district Covid-19 taskforce meeting held on Tuesday.
Julius Maganda, the East Africa Community Affairs State Minister says they took the decision after realising that truck drivers using the parks would mingle freely with residents exposing them to coronavirus infection.
There are four parking yards for cargo trucks in Busia. They include Mayombe in Namungodi town council, Equator trailers park in Western division, Weigh bridge park yard along Busia-Jinja road and Arubaine parking yard in Eastern division among others.
Maganda says following the suspension, truck drivers are not expected to come out of vehicles.
Dr. Willis Syongola, the Busia District Health Officer says they are worried about the safety of people from rural areas who come to town and get in contact with truck drivers.
He says they are exploring mechanisms of ensuring the safety of these people to avoid contracting coronavirus.
Capt. Chris Mike Okiria, the Busia Resident District Commissioner-RDC who chairs the District Covid-19 taskforce says they have ordered for deployment of security personnel at all parking yards and streets where drivers park to wait for clearance before proceeding with their journey.
URN
These truck drivers shouldn’t park anywhere except the designated places as it was directed by the president. if they park wherever they want should be chased away by civilians because they’ve brought us to be alert all the time. those outsiders are the problems who comes in without permission. like people Tanzania are not well protected their president didn’t put lockdown or even curfew but told his people to use herbals which are not confirmed by WHO.who told his people they should no long use herbals because covid19 pandemic is not treated by local medicine. countries surrounding us are the big problem to Ugandans. what if people were sharp,they shouldn’t allow them to park wherever they want. it needs to chase because they’re the ones who have brought us number of cases to increase.