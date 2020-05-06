Busia district taskforce suspends truck parking yards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busia district Covid-19 task force has suspended all parking yards for transit cargo trucks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease-Covid-19.

The decision was reached in the Busia district Covid-19 taskforce meeting held on Tuesday.

Julius Maganda, the East Africa Community Affairs State Minister says they took the decision after realising that truck drivers using the parks would mingle freely with residents exposing them to coronavirus infection.

There are four parking yards for cargo trucks in Busia. They include Mayombe in Namungodi town council, Equator trailers park in Western division, Weigh bridge park yard along Busia-Jinja road and Arubaine parking yard in Eastern division among others.

Maganda says following the suspension, truck drivers are not expected to come out of vehicles.

Dr. Willis Syongola, the Busia District Health Officer says they are worried about the safety of people from rural areas who come to town and get in contact with truck drivers.

He says they are exploring mechanisms of ensuring the safety of these people to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Capt. Chris Mike Okiria, the Busia Resident District Commissioner-RDC who chairs the District Covid-19 taskforce says they have ordered for deployment of security personnel at all parking yards and streets where drivers park to wait for clearance before proceeding with their journey.

******

URN