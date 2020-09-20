Burundi’s Ndayishimiye visits Tanzania

Kigoma, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Burundi President Gen. Maj. Evariste Ndayishimiye has today paid a one-day visit to neighboring Tanzania, where he held talks John Pombe Magufuli. It is Ndayishimiye ‘s first visit abroad since taking over power from Pierre Nkurunziza who passed away in June soon after the elections.

The visit comes a week after Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni was in Tanzania, though in his case, he travelled to Chato to sign an implementation agreement for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project from Hoima to Tanzania.

Ndayishimiye’s visit was to the capital of the Kigoma Region in southwestern Tanzania, where on his arrival at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium, he was welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart and a gun salute. Both presidents promised to strengthen relations through trade, sea and rail transport from Kigoma.

After the meeting with the population of Kigoma, the two presidents proceeded to the co-inauguration of the building of the “High Court of Tanzania” branch of Kigoma.

In a statement, the two leaders state that, “The two Heads of State rejoice in the good and long-standing relations that exist between Burundi and Tanzania. They agreed to further consolidate these relations through trade, facilitation of the movement of goods and people through the establishment of modern transport infrastructure and equipment.”

Ndayishimiye was at the head of a strong delegation made up of five Burundian ministers and economic operators.

Both presidents did not have masks on, despite their two countries months ago struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.