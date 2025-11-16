Burkina Faso and Uganda drench Africa in pride in Qatar World Cup

Portugal

Italy

Brazil

Austria

Republic of Ireland

Japan

Switzerland

Korea DPR

Morocco

England

France

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Burkina Faso

Mali

Mexico

Qatar | FIFA.COM | Uganda and Burkina Faso produced the standout results of the day, as the World Cup first-timers got past Senegal before Oscar Barro’s side downed reigning champions Germany to secure spots in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 last 16.

Uganda continued to defy the odds at their debut World Cup with a hard-fought victory over Senegal. The Cranes netted with their first effort of note, as Abubakali Walusimbi rifled home the first goal their opponents have conceded this tournament from outside the area.

The Lions of Teranga pushed for a leveller and forced Edrisah Waibi into a number of impressive saves, most notably from a sweetly struck Mignane Ndour half-volley. Senegal had a penalty overturned and a goal ruled out for offside as the Cranes held firm to book their last-16 spot.

Germany stunned

A Mohamed Zongo stunner sent shockwaves through Qatar 2025, as Burkina Faso eliminated reigning champions Germany.

A giveaway by defender Mussa Kaba was pounced upon by Cherif Barro, who fed Zongo down the right to cut inside and flash a stunning effort into the far corner. The inevitable wave of Germany pressure came and looked to have told in the 97th minute, as Benno Kaltefleiter bundled home, but his effort was disallowed for offside as the Indonesia 2023 winners bowed out.

England, Italy and Japan joined the African duo with comfortable wins, while Korea DPR edged out Venezuela and Uzbekistan beat Croatia on penalties.