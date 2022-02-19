Burglars use chloroform to rob UCU students, residents in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students and residents staying around villages near Uganda Christian University in Mukono municipality, are decrying increased cases of burglars using chloroform to steal their property.

Locals claim that burglars use night hours to cut their house windows, spray chloroform in the house and take off with belongings after making them fall in deep sleep.

The most affected villages are Bugujju, Kirowooza, Upper Kauga, Lower Kauga and Kigunga. Statistics at these local councils indicate that out of every ten cases reported at their offices, five involve use of chloroform.

URN has established among the reported cases at UCU police station, are boda boda riders picking students from the gate and then forcing them to surrender their properties such as phones, laptops and wallets along the way.

Robert Wabula, one of the victims of robbery reveals waking up in the morning sleeping on the floor. His mattress, computer and phones had been stolen, a glass of his window had been removed. He suspects they used chloroform to force him into a deep sleep.

“I reported the matter to police and they promised to carry out the investigations but no recovery has been made so far,” Wabula says.

The University Head of Communications, Frank Obonyo says the university security department have been notified about cases of insecurity and they are working hard with police to end them as well as investigate those that have happened.

Obonyo however says majority of the cases have happened in hostels which are not affiliated to the campus, such hostels lack fences and security guards.

Umar Ssebuyongo, another resident appeals to security to intensify patrols in deeper residential areas from the road.

Local council authorities on these villages say they have advised residents to form groups to support the neighborhood watch but majority are reluctant to register.

Steven Wangula, the Kigunga Village LCI Chairperson says they passed a resolution for all residents to pay 5,000 Shillings to support local monitoring teams during night but majority of residents declined to respond positively.

The Mukono Divisional Police Commander Annabell Nyinamahoro says they have intensified their intelligence and vigilance to eliminate such bad habits from the community.

URN