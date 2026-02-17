Bunyoro University Taskforce seeks Shs179 billion for operationalization

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bunyoro University Task Force Committee is seeking Shs179 billion in the 2026/27 National Budget to finance the construction of the institution.

Professor Samuel Kyamanywa, Chairperson of the Task Force, says once the funds are released, they will be used to begin construction of university buildings and support critical programs to enable full operations.

He explains that 95 percent of the money will go toward construction, while 5 percent will cover administrative costs.

Kyamanywa, speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Hoima City on the progress of establishing the university, noted that the Shs179 billion forms part of the total Shs365 billion required for the university’s establishment. He adds that Shs14 billion has been allocated in the current financial year, with Shs12 billion earmarked for constructing a foundation block. Works are expected to commence in April.

The Task Force Chairperson has appealed to legislators from the Bunyoro sub-region to actively lobby for the allocation of the required funds in the 2026/27 National Budget to ensure construction fully takes off.

Kyamanywa further reveals that five academic programs have already been developed: the School of Engineering and Earth Science, the School of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science, the School of Computing and Information Science, the School of Science Education, and the School of Health Sciences.

However, he notes that the university will initially launch with two schools, the School of Computing and Information Science and the School of Science Education.

He emphasizes that priority will be given to courses that create employment opportunities and assures the people of Bunyoro that anticipated oil revenues next year will boost further development in education and other sectors.

He reiterates that Shs365 billion is required to establish all five schools, which will be developed in phases. John Ochira Pakony, Assistant Commissioner for University Education and Training, representing the Ministry of Education and Sports, says the Ministry is identifying a contractor between the UPDF Engineering Brigade and the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) to undertake construction.

Engineer Asafu Alinitwe from the Ministry of Education and Sports says architectural and structural designs, as well as bills of quantities, have been completed. He adds that the next phase is construction, which requires substantial financial and material resources.

Dr. Emily Kugonza, the Buyanja East County Member of Parliament for Kibaale District, has pledged to mobilize MPs from other sub-regions to support the university’s budget when it is presented before Parliament. Stephen Aseera Itaza, the Buhaguza East MP, has urged leaders to speak with one voice in pushing for funding for the construction and operationalization of the university.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County MP in Hoima District, says internal divisions among regional leaders have delayed the university’s operationalization and calls for unity among stakeholders.

Jacob Karubanga, Kibanda South County MP and Chairperson of the Bunyoro Parliamentary Caucus, proposes that the university operate with three constituent colleges: Greater Hoima for health and pharmacy, Greater Kibaale for agriculture, and Greater Masindi for sciences.

Godwin Angalia, the Resident District Commissioner of Kikuube District, notes that delays in operationalizing Bunyoro Public University have affected education standards in the region. In March 2025, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the university at Nyantwe Cell, Buhimba Town Council in Kikuube District.

The institution will sit on 100 acres of land donated by Dr. Henry Wamani. The President acknowledged that financial constraints had previously delayed the project but assured the public that the government is now ready to undertake full construction.

He stressed the importance of the university in providing quality education to children in the region and urged parents and leaders to promote Universal Primary and Secondary Education to prepare learners for higher studies. President Museveni first pledged to establish Bunyoro Public University in 2011.

On November 24, 2021, he directed Education Minister Janet Museveni to oversee its establishment. In June 2022, she appointed a Task Force Management Committee led by Professor Kyamanywa to spearhead consultations and site selection. By August 2024, she updated the President on progress in securing land.

Although Dr. Henry Wamani pledged 100 acres in Buhimba as early as 2016, political disagreements delayed final site approval. While experts recommended Buhimba for its central location and accessibility, some local politicians proposed an alternative site at Bulera near a Primary Teachers’ College.

A consultative meeting at State House, Nakasero, on November 7, 2024, reaffirmed Buhimba as the most suitable site. Janet Museveni cautioned against interfering with Bulera PTC land, emphasizing technical considerations over political interests.

In January 2025, Members of Parliament opposed a proposal to pay Shs4.9 billion as compensation for Wamani’s pine tree plantation at Buhimba, describing the amount as excessive.

MPs on the Education and Sports Committee suggested sourcing alternative land. Jacob Karubanga explained that 20 acres were immediately available, while the remaining 80 acres were conditional.

He noted that if the government waited 15 years for the trees to mature and be harvested, the land would be acquired at no cost. However, immediate acquisition would require paying Shs4.9 billion. T

he proposal sparked heated debate, with MPs urging the government to explore other options. In 2025, Education Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni revealed that Shs15 billion had been allocated to kick-start construction.

She directed the Task Force Committee to begin implementation immediately. She also confirmed that since July 2022, when the Task Force led by Professor Samuel Kyamanywa was formed, the Ministry of Education and Sports has supported the process. To date, the government has invested Shs6.4 billion in preliminary activities.

