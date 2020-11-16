Bunyoro kingdom to fundraise for Kitara FC

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is set to launch a fundraising drive for Kitara Football Club, the newly promoted Uganda Premier league club. The Hoima based team stormed Uganda’s top football tier after defeating Kiboga Young in the FUFA Big league playoffs.

Kitara Football Club joined MYDA FC and UPDF FC, which had already joined the elite league in the normal season. Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, says the promotion of the Club is a big milestone not only for the team and fans but for the entire Kingdom.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister says the Kingdom is ready to launch a fundraising drive to ensure that the team gets the required financial, logistical and moral support from within Banyoro and the diaspora ahead of the 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League season.

He has rallied all the Kingdom subjects to come out and contribute generously to support Kitara Football Club so that it can perform better while in the premier league.

Joshua Atugonza, the Chief Executive Officer-CEO Kitara FC says the team is financially constrained, adding that they need over Shillings 600 Million to fully participate in the Premier league after their promotion.

The money is needed to pay players, buy more experienced players, acquire licenses and cater for transport among others. Bunyoro last had a team playing in the Uganda Premier league in 2010.

Kinyara FC was based in Masindi but was dissolved in 2010. Since then, no other team from Bunyoro has been elevated into the Uganda Premier league. The Star Times Uganda Premier League is expected to kick-off in December 2020. Vipers SC are the reigning champions.

URN