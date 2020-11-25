Bunyangabu residents task candidates on improved health services, roads

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bunyangabu district have tasked leaders to improve on the standards of their health centres and the road network.

The residents say that most of their health centres including Kibiito Health Centre IV are ill-equipped, lack essential drugs and staff while most of the roads are in a poor condition with potholes, deep gullies and are slippery and muddy.

They include Nyamiseke-Mahoma road in Kiyombya Sub County, Rwagimba-Bukara road that measures 11.6 kilometres and is found Kabonero Sub County, and Kisomoro-Kateebwa road connecting Kisomoro and Katebwa sub-counties.

Godfrey Amanyire, a resident of Kabonero Sub County, says that the bad roads are affecting the business. He says that as a resident, he wants to hear the politicians including the presidential candidates, talk about how they will address the problem of the poor road network.

Paul Basaija, a farmer from Nyakigumba town council notes that when roads are in a good state, movement to markets, schools and health facilities becomes easy and less costly.

Gabriel Atuheire from Nyabuhuka village in Kisomoro Sub County says that, on several occasions, he has gone to health centres but lack basic drugs like those that treat malaria.

He argues that since health is very important, those that want leadership in the district should put in place ways of ensuring the health facilities have the drugs and necessary staff.

While addressing a rally at Busiita playground in Kisomoro Sub County on Tuesday, the National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, assured the residents that once elected, he will address most of their problems.

Kyagulanyi said the area is blessed with fertile soils and key on his agenda is ensuring that he improves the agricultural sector that forms the back born of the country’s economy so that people can earn handsomely from it.

URN