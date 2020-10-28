Bullfighting resumes in Bududa contrary to COVID-19 preventive guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bullfighting has resumed in Bududa district in contravention of the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

People gather at Namasho from several parts of Bududa and the neighbouring districts every Saturday and Sunday to watch the sport in disregard of the standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Reverend Peter Musapiti, the Shiluku South village LC I chairperson says they have tried to sensitize and educate residents against the dangers of COVID-19 but they have continued flouting the preventive guidelines.

He appeals to police to disperse the crowds to keep COVID-19 away from the area. Peter Waswala, one of the concerned residents says the flouting of the COVID-19 prevention regulations is likely to trigger more infections and deaths in the district.

He asks the district COVID-19 taskforce to act against those found attending bullfighting sessions at Namasho.

Jafari Magyezi, the Bududa District Police Commander says they are going to convene a meeting with the Resident District Commissioner who heads the District Security Committee and head of the Covid-19 Task Force in the district to find a way how they can stop bullfighting.

Wilson Watira, the Bududa district LC V chairperson says they will not beg people to protect their lives against contracting COVID-19.

Bududa district has so far registered 4 COVID-19 deaths and over 90 cases.

URN