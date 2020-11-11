Bulambuli NRM candidates fail to startcCampaigns citing delayed release of funds

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliamentary Candidates in Luwero started their campaign trail with a call to supporters to refrain from violence ahead of the Several National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidates for various positions in Bulambuli district have failed to commence their campaigns citing the delayed release of funds they were promised by the party leadership. According to the candidate, the ruling NRM promised them facilitation for campaigns.

They claim that parliamentary candidates are supposed to get Shillings 38 million and LC V candidates and councilors Shillings 3 million. Alex Burundo, the incumbent Bulambuli County Member of parliament and NRM candidate, says although the official campaigns started on Monday, he couldn’t venture out in the field without money.

Burundo says he will stay put until the party releases money to enable him fuel vehicles and hire tents for the campaigns. Joshua Wabuyi, the Buwanyange Sub-county NRM LC V candidate, says he has also failed to start the campaigns because of money. He says the delayed release of the funds will take a huge toll on the party since they are the foot soldiers who look for votes.

Florence Mutonyi, the Bulambuli town council NRM LC 3 candidate says that they are worried that their opponents may use this chance to woo the voters to their side yet Bulambuli has been an NRM stronghold. Rebecca Keziya also a candidate for the Buyanga town council LC 3 candidate’s seat says she is considering injecting her own money in the campaigns for fear of running behind her rival.

But Paulo Kimamati, the Bulambuli District NRM chairperson, says the money the candidates are demanding for will come in the later stages of the campaigns. He asks the candidates to use their own money as they will for the little support from the party secretariat.

