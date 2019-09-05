Bulambuli family hosts 30 landslide victims

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A family in Bulambuli district has offered to host 37 victims of the recent landslides.

Fresh landslides triggered by heavy rains triggered landslides in Bulambuli district on August 27th, 2019 displacing dozens of families whose house were destroyed.

The landslides buried homes in Busia, Bugatisa and Bunansufa Parishes in Bulaago Sub County and Gombe Parish in Lusha Sub County. Many of the victims were left with nowhere to turn for help.

Now, Beatrice Nabuyoga, a resident of Luzira village, Busiya parish in Bulambuli district and her bedridden husband have sheltered some of the victims in their home.

Nabuyoga, a peasant farmer says her family decided to offer about 10 empty rooms in their home to host the landslide victims after seeing many of them suffering with nowhere to sleep.

She however, says they are challenged by lack of food and beddings, adding that even the house is too small to accommodate the 37 victims.

Nabuyoga wants the responsible officers to come to the rescue of the landslide victims by providing clothes, beddings and relief food, which is their biggest problem at the moment.

Annet Nagudi, one of the victims at Nabuyoga’s home, says they lack the basic necessities like beddings and saucepans.

Rev. Robert Buyi of Bulaago parish who is also the chairperson of the business community in Bulaago sub county, says that he is now residing with his relatives after rain washed away his home.

Dan Makabayi, the Representative of the Elderly at Bulaago sub county, says many of the displaced people have opted to seek shelter from their relatives in the neighboring sub counties.

He says those staying at Nabuyoga’s home are just part of a large group of displaced persons.

Alice Wanyenze, the representative of Bugatisa Parish and Production Secretary, says the sub county tried to place the landslide victims in a camp but they failed to manage them.

She says as a result, they decided to distribute them to families that were willing to host them.

Charles Gudoi, the Bulaago Sub county Senior Assistant Secretary told Uganda Radio Network that the victims were asked to seek for shelter from their relatives.

*****

URN