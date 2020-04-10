Buhehe health center III turns away patients over lack of national IDs

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

Several patients were turned away from Buhehe Health Center III in Buhehe Sub-county in Busia district on Tuesday due to lack of national identity cards.

Dr. Florence Mugala, the Buhehe Health Center III in Charge, explains that they turned away patients without National identity cards because the Health Management System-HMS requires health workers to capture the National Identification Number-NIN of patients visiting the health facility.

Robert Muchondi, who had escorted his wife to the facility for antenatal services, says his wife couldn’t be attended to due to lack of a National ID.

Muchondi explains that he pleaded with the health workers to use his NIN to attend to his wife in vain.

Benard Odongo Achwada, the Ndoli village Chairperson, says several residents lost their national IDs are now stuck since they can’t access health services.

He wants government to introduce another system as opposed to using National IDs that most people don’t have.

John Francis Okumu, another resident calls for government intervention, saying they are suffering yet they don’t have money to access treatment in private health facilities.

Hellen Auma, one of those who were turned away told our reporter at the facility she has severely been turned away due to lack of a national ID.

Auma told URN that she is feeling pain in the stomach, headache and body weakness but doesn’t have money to go to a private health facility for treatment.

Charles Wanyama, the Buhehe Sub County LC III chairperson condemned the decision to turn away patients, saying there is need for thorough sensitisation.

The Busia District Health Officer has not yet commented as he couldn’t be reached by our reporter.

