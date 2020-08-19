Bugisu NRM NEC members fail to endorse Museveni’s presidential candidature

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only three members of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party National Executive Committee in Bugisu sub region have endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the party presidential candidate.

The delegates missed the vote as they left Mt. Elgon hotel to attend the campaign meeting of the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga at Mbale Resort hotel.

According to our reporter, after endorsing Museveni as the NRM national chairperson, the delegates dashed to Resort hotel where Kadaga was campaigning for re-election as the second NRM national vice chairperson.

Only three NRM members including Lydia Wanyoto, the NRM women’s league chairperson, the Mbale district NRM registrar, Administrator and a few journalists were in the hall by the time of the voting.

Shortly after attending Kadaga’s meeting, the delegates rushed to Mt. Elgon hotel but found voting already done.

URN heard some of the delegates saying they thought that they had already endorsed Museveni as their party candidate.

The delegates said that they were confused by the communication of Abdul Naduli, who chaired the first session where they endorsed Museveni as national party chairperson.

However, in her communication, the NRM Secretary General Justine Lumumba Kasule said that they were beginning with the endorsement of President Museveni as party chairperson and afterwards endorse him as flag bearer for the forthcoming elections.

Paul Musamali, who represented Lumumba said the members broke off after the first activity and delayed to return for the next session hence missing the endorsement of the president.

Muhammood Masaba, the Mbale district NRM chairperson says the members left for lunch after endorsing Museveni as party chairperson saying there is no harm even when they missed endorsing his presidential candidature.

******

URN