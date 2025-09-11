Bugiri Hospital upgrade on course, bed capacity to increase to 250

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The bed capacity at Bugiri General Hospital in eastern Uganda will increase from 100 to 250 after completion of renovation works at the facility.

These works will be possible after Parliament approved a government proposal to borrow up to US$20 million (about Shs74.6 billion) from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

Presenting the motion during plenary chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi, said the project is aimed at improving health services in line with the government’s commitment to promoting a healthy and productive population.

The minister explained that the government would contribute another US$3 million to the project and noted that the renovation would expand and upgrade medical services coverage, obtain economic and social benefits for patients, employees and the wider economy, and strengthen the health system with a focus on primary healthcare.

“The intervention will also lead to increased life expectancy as a result of more deliveries in health units, reduced maternal mortality, reduced infant mortality and reduced fatality of accident cases,” Musasizi said.

After the works, the hospital will also be upgraded to a regional referral hospital and boast of a fully equipped accident and emergency unit with staff accommodation expanded from 83 to 115 housing units.

The Chairperson of the Committee on National Economy, Hon. John Bosco Ikojo, said the hospital is indeed in a dire state and there is need to remodel it to modern standards, adding that the loan is highly concessional thus offered at a better rate than usual.

Ikojo noted that Bugiri Hospital, built in 1971, has never undergone major rehabilitation despite serving a catchment population of between 500,000 and 600,000 people across Bugiri and neighbouring districts.

“The existing buildings are generally characterised with severe roof leakages, broken door shutters and glazing in windows, dilapidated plumbing fittings and system, collapsed water supply and sewage systems, insufficient ward space and complete lack of isolation wards, inadequate space for Outpatient Departments and complete lack of a suitable accident and emergency unit,” he said.

In its recommendations, the committee urged government to include the Bugiri Hospital project in multi-year budget commitments starting FY 2025/26 to ensure sustainability, and to increase financing for the health sector to absorb recurrent costs after project completion.

Asuman Basalirwa (JEEMA, Bugiri Municipality) said that despite the hospital serving many patients, it has been ignored and urged colleague MPs to unanimously adopt the report of the committee.

“This is the best loan procured by this House. One time the former Prime Minister had a chopper accident. Prof. Apolo Nsibambi was taken there, but he could not stay for three minutes because of the condition of Bugiri [Hospital],” he said.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda