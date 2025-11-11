Buganda Kingdom reviews impact of Kabaka Birthday run in fight against HIV/AIDS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kingdom of Buganda has hosted key partners, sponsors, and stakeholders of the annual Kabaka Birthday Run to present an accountability and impact report on the initiative’s contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The breakfast meeting, presided over by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, and attended by his two deputies and senior kingdom officials, highlighted the milestones achieved through the 2025 edition of the run, which was held under the theme “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

His Majesty Ssaabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who also serves as the UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for the fight against HIV and AIDS in East and Southern Africa, has dedicated the theme to the run for six consecutive years, emphasizing the vital role men play in promoting health and ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Speaking at the event, Katikkiro Mayiga expressed appreciation to the run’s sponsors and partners for their continued support and reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to eradicating HIV/AIDS.

“Through our joint efforts, we have positively impacted many lives, advanced the management of the health of those living with HIV/AIDS, and strengthened prevention initiatives. The Kingdom of Buganda remains committed to social and economic transformation, and that calls for the good health of the population,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to sustain their efforts toward achieving zero new infections by 2030.

“We still have a significant role to play to ensure that we eliminate HIV from Uganda by 2030. Ssaabasajja Kabaka emphasizes that we must continue this fight until we achieve our target. Awareness efforts must continue, frequent checkups must be encouraged, and treatment for those affected must be sustained and expanded,” he added.

Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the Second Deputy Katikkiro and Minister for Finance, Investments, Planning and Economic Development, presented the funds accountability and community impact report for the 2025 Kabaka Birthday Run.

According to Nsibirwa, the run raised a total of Shs 2.9 billion, mainly from the sale of more than 120,000 kits sold in partnership with Airtel Uganda. It also received Shs 214 million in cash sponsorships and Shs 310 million in-kind contributions.

The funds were allocated to various HIV/AIDS initiatives, including Shs 422 million for awareness materials, Shs 862 million for media campaigns promoting prevention and treatment, and about Shs 1.2 billion to support community outreach activities such as workshops, bonfire discussions (Ebyooto), health camps, and sports events like Masaza and Bika tournaments. Additional funds were directed to training community leaders, HIV testing services, monitoring and evaluation, and the organization of the run itself.

Representatives from UNAIDS and the Uganda AIDS Commission praised the Kabaka Birthday Run for its role in promoting HIV awareness, encouraging testing, and reducing stigma across communities.

“We appreciate that for the past six years, the Kabaka Birthday Run has focused solely on HIV. Together, through the Kabaka Birthday Run, we aim for zero new infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero stigma and discrimination. These are the benchmarks we are working towards. Please remember them,” said Jotham Mubangizi, UNAIDS Country Director for Uganda.

Omukungu Remmie Kisakye, CEO of Majestic Brands, the commercial arm of the Kingdom and organizer of the annual run, emphasized the event’s lasting community impact.

“Together with our partners, we are proud of the impact of this run. We have mutually touched so many lives; we remain that unequalled voice that continues to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS. We trust that by 2030, we shall emerge victorious and banish HIV/AIDS,” Kisakye said.

The Kabaka Birthday Run’s key partners include Airtel Uganda, I&M Bank, UNAIDS, Uganda AIDS Commission, New Vision, Daily Monitor, CBS Radio, BBS TV, Vacker Advertising, and Nivana.

The next edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run its 13th is scheduled to return early next year.