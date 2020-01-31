Buganda Kingdom, Ministry of Health sign agreement to promote good health

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Kingdom and the Ministry of Health have signed an agreement aimed at promoting good health and fighting HIV/Aids.

Dubbed, ‘Cultural Approach against HIV/Aids and the use of cultural approach for good health, the agreement that will run for five years will see Buganda Kingdom through its ministry for Social Development engage in awareness campaigns that aims at reducing HIV prevalence in Buganda.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement at Bulange Mengo, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga hailed the Ministry of Health for reaching out to the Kingdom.

Buganda’s minister for Health and Social Development, Dr Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma, said as a ministry they are happy that they are implementing the directive of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to work with the central government because they are serving the same people.

She hailed the ministry of health officials for agreeing to regularize their partnership that has been going on for some time now.

Richard Kabanda, the Ministry of Health commissioner for health promotion, who represented the Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine, thanked the Kingdom of Buganda for always being a partner in the promotion of good health in the country. He added that as a ministry they believe that cultural entities like Buganda have an important role to play in the fight against HIV and other killer diseases because they command a lot of respect from the people.

URN