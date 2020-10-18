Buganda Kingdom condemns police attack on Mbogo clan event

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The prime minister of the Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has condemned police and the military for dispersing people who were attending a cultural event yesterday in Mityana district.

Mayiga said on Sunday during a press conference at his office in Mengo that it was not wise to disperse people who were respecting the coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.

Heads of Buganda’s Mbogo clan with their subjects gathered at the clan headquarters in Mugulu, Singo county to attend a thanksgiving ceremony for the six-year service of Kayiira Gajuule as Kabaka’s speaker of the Bataka cabinet.

However, opposition politicians including National Unity Platform flag bearers Francis Zaake, Joyce Bagala and aspiring presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu had warmed up for the event. Kyagulanyi said he was attending as a Mbogo clan member.

According to Mayiga, police and the military forces stormed and dispersed people using tear gas. They claimed that the organizers were flouting COVID-19 regulations, something that Mayiga refutes.

He says if the attack on the cultural event was politically motivated, then it is a sad situation because like religions, cultural institutions bring together Ugandans from all walks of life.

He said government should ensure that this never happens again as it is an abuse on the rights of Ugandans to express themselves in their cultures.

URN