Buganda Kingdom backs launch of Kibuga, a new e-commerce platform

Kamapla, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The Buganda Kingdom today witnessed the official launch of Kibuga, a new e-commerce platform aimed at transforming how Ugandans buy and sell goods online. The launch, held in Bulange Mengo, was presided over by the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, who framed the initiative as a step toward merging tradition with technology.

“Technology is the gold and oil of the current times,” Mayiga said, noting that just as past empires measured wealth in gold, silver, and territory, the modern global economy increasingly revolves around information and digital platforms.

“Even those with gold or oil rely on ICT to extract and sell it. The masters of the world today will be those who have conquered ICT,” he added.

Mayiga emphasized the importance of youth in driving digital innovation, citing that roughly 75% of Uganda’s population is under 35.

“The youth and ICT move together,” he said, praising K2 Telecom’s partnership with Kibuga.com in creating platforms to facilitate online commerce.

The platform, whose name in Luganda Kibuga—refers to a traditional capital or center of commerce, draws symbolic inspiration from Buganda’s historical trade networks.

For Kibuga to succeed, Mayiga stressed, efficiency and responsiveness will be critical.

“The worst thing is to excite the public about this innovation and fail to deliver,” he said, urging prompt delivery and quality service to build consumer trust.

Kibuga’s board chairman, Newton Karera, highlighted the platform’s broader economic and social vision.

“This is more than the launch of a website. It is a milestone in digital transformation, a fusion of heritage and technology, and a tool for economic empowerment,” Karera said.

He noted that the platform targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs), giving them a digital presence to reach wider markets.

Karera also framed Kibuga as a solution for a borderless economy, allowing Ugandans to engage in trade without the limitations imposed by geography or capital. He stressed the potential for online commerce to contribute to Uganda’s GDP and support youth-led innovation.

Henry Ndugga, head of products at K2 Telecom, outlined the platform’s features, emphasizing that users can both buy and sell from anywhere.

“Your packages and orders will be safely delivered, and the platform will provide the best value,” he said, highlighting promotional launch deals available until mid-March, including discounts on household appliances.

The launch comes at a time when Uganda’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, yet still faces a significant gap in access for local SMEs. Analysts say platforms like Kibuga could bridge this divide, creating opportunities for commerce that extend beyond traditional physical marketplaces.